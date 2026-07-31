

Deep within the abyss of her heart she scrimmages for resolution, for hope, for new

beginnings. Orange, jasmine and lily bleed from the golden cassis candle and pervade

the room, percolating through the house on unseen air currents. She imagines the

fragrances cavorting together, creating a garden of perfumed wonder that soothes her

senses. She considers how the sweetness suffuses the bright, yellow cushions on the

sofa, the warm wood of the picture frame, now lying face down on the sideboard.



Outside the world is waking, Leilani too feels this moment is one of awakening.

Perhaps too soon for hope, she muses. It has been three weeks since she left the

house, three weeks since that moment that had changed her world. Three weeks since the funeral. Crap, the word comes unexpectedly to mind, not a word she is used to saying. ‘Crap’, she tries the word out loud, the heady sound an assault, an escape from her usual correctness.



It seems unlikely that Shari, who hoped she’d help by sending the candle, a thoughtful,

sensuous gift, had realised the effect it would have. A gift whose scent had indeed

created an awareness, but not one she could have predicted. A spiritual jolt that

confirmed Leilani’s need to make a decision. The heaviness of the candle’s perfume

hovers in anxiety, fretful that she might make the wrong choice; close her mind to

opportunities to begin picking up the pieces, move forward from the stagnation of grief.



Leilani digs deep within the abyss of her heart, pushes back the fear to its farthest

limits, opens the door and chooses hope.

Author: Caroline Jenner, a retired teacher, has found her home in the world of flash fiction. In 2023 she won the Hysteria Flash Fiction Prize and in 2024 was the featured writer for Syncopation Literary Journal. In 2025 she was one of the published finalists in the Mslexia Flash Fiction Contest.