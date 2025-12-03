From the top of the steep garden, I watched a dented and scratched car rattle and jolt along the stony track, the splashdown of the tyres into potholes. Shadows of boxes and bags pressed up against the glass. Few people attempt this journey, even the postman parks on Plumber’s Lane and climbs the steps to get to my cottage. When the car came closer and a face, pale against a mop of dark curls, was behind the wheel, what I suspected was confirmed. Jodie.

She had stopped answering my calls years ago when she moved from the hostel and didn’t tell me where she’d gone. Her room here was how she left it. I often lay on the bed and tried to imagine what she was doing, where she was, and who her friends were, as if the duvet that once covered her could connect me to her. When she left home for the remand centre, she took only a few clothes. Then she came back to this cottage; this room. Not for long. When she left, the jar of cash from the kitchen, any jewellery she could carry, and my debit card went with her. If she’d asked, I’d have given her everything. My dream was to have her walk back through the door as if she’d never been away.

I hurried down the path and steps of the three terraces of dry-stone walls which made up my hillside garden. Did she have the key I gave her when she was twelve? You’ve made me a latch-door kid, she’d laughed. It was a comment like a rose petal whisper as it falls during a rain shower. I remember this so well, a highlight when she was still gentle and fun.

There was time to wash and dry my hands before I saw her shadow through the stained-glass door. I reckon she’d sat in the car for a while before taking the few steps to the door. Her dark outline paused, haloed in the wavy panel. I waited. The clock in the hall ticked. Dust motes wavered in the weak sunshine. She knocked. The wood whispered, as if the breath of a bird disturbed its forest-dappled beginnings. She was not this timid when she left the remains of her school behind, the timbers charred, the pungency of smoke in the air.

It was my turn to hesitate. Did she know I’d watched her arrive? The urge to run and take her in my arms and hug her, cry into her hair, rippled through my body — but I knew she would not want this.

“Coming,” I called, in the cheerful voice I’d use for the postman. Nerves jangled as I practised words in my mouth, the feel of them against my teeth. One wrong syllable and she would fly away.

“Mum,” she said as the door opened to the late afternoon sun, and her silhouette.

It was the word I’d longed to hear her say. A statement of fact. It was only a word; sharp, robotic. It dropped to the floor of the hall between us.

“Jodie, love. Come in,” I said. She stood immobile. I turned and headed for the kitchen. Treat her like normal, like your daughter, the therapist had said, give her space when she needs it.

“Close the door behind you, love, come into the kitchen.”

Mum busied herself with making tea and banged the chipped mugs onto the table, and the ancient teapot we’d inherited from Grandma, while she waited for the water to boil. She acted as if me being here was completely normal; no welcome hug, no tears, no accusations. I’d sat in the car psyching myself for her anger, but there was nothing. She was nonchalant, like I was here every week.

Tea making was always a practised routine in this home; milk in a jug and sugar in a bowl. Now the kitchen smelled of damp and coal dust, not baking. The three-tier cake tin had gone, replaced by an air fryer. This kitchen was once full of fun and laughter. Mum’s friends gossiping at the table, my friends giggling as we listened to the tales of the village, but they were now faint echoes and broken china. The first wisps of cooking — the smell of the ceramic pot heating and the rawness of onion with lamb — emanated from the Aga, no doubt one of her one-pot meals. There was a suggestion of rosemary. Mum claimed there had been a rosemary bush at the front door since the cottage was built in the 1700s. Everything was so familiar but different, as if I were looking through a kaleidoscope, the pattern of the kitchen shifting every time I looked around.

My stiletto heels ground into the stone of the kitchen floor as I walked. Mum did a good job of not wincing at every scrape, like she used to. I never thought to see if my slippers were still in the large press in the hall. My black jacket over a red dress was too thin for this weather and this county. Perfect for traveling by car to a warm office though. Not that I needed to anymore, since I got sacked, or as they say nowadays, let go. I shivered, but perhaps it was the haunted corners of the room, the imprint of teenage misery in the stone, and not the cold.

I don’t remember my dad. Mum and he parted long before I was born. He was always a shadow, a bogeyman, or that’s what the other children told me at school. Their dads wore Marks and Spencer’s sweaters, washed the car on Sundays and took the dog for a walk. Mine, well, he killed people. Not just killed as if by accident – murdered. The others screamed in delight when I was ‘it’ at tig. They said I’d murder people too. The butcher’s son became a butcher. The doctor’s daughter became a doctor. So, I must become…what?

Mum never spoke of him, and when I asked questions, she changed the subject. It does things to you, knowing you too will be a murderer. Of course I won’t murder anyone; I haven’t so far. It’s taken me years of therapy to get to this point. If only we’d moved away from this dump of a village, this cottage. The one that’s been in our family for generations. I might have grown up in ignorance, with fewer taunts, fewer…my therapist says that blaming others doesn’t help.

Mum filled the teapot as I looked at the mugs she’d scooped onto the table. One was ‘Best mother ever’, the other had a faded photograph of me, arm around our dog, my ‘I am ten’ badge glittering on my school dress. That was twenty years ago. The dress had gone into the school hand-me-down box long ago, but the badge stayed with me for years. I sat in my usual chair and placed my handbag on the table, its vibrant red sequins and beads tinkled as I patted its plump contents.

Words croaked in my throat. I didn’t know how to start this conversation. I’d practised it many times before I fell asleep, but now it all deserted me, like a faint dream in the early morning sunshine. I said nothing, and Mum poured tea. Then Mum blurted out the automatic question for people of brief acquaintance.

“Would you like milk? Sugar?”

“A splash of milk,” I said and held the mug like a comforter, both hands around the hot ceramic sides. My fingers burned, the searing reaching into my lost places.

“I did that course in dry-stone walling I’d always wanted to do,” Mum said. “I need to repair the wall around our garden, you know, the one that’s been falling down for years.” Her ramble filled the silence of the kitchen, packed the pots on the stove with words.

I sipped my tea, aware of my long scarlet nails. Mum’s torn and dirtied ones. Mine were a little chipped, but they were clean. I remember my first bottle of nail polish in green glitter; Mum said it looked like sparkling gangrene. My jaw pulsed with a sob, and I stood up, my heels click-clicked on the floor.

“Need some air,” I said, and stumbled out of the kitchen door to the back garden, flicking my bag over my shoulder. The belligerent memories I left behind were leaking out of the stone walls of the cottage.

“Careful, I’ve dismantled the wall to the left of the patio, ready to rebuild,” Mum called as she hurried to follow me.

Jodie stood with her back to me. The garden was fading; autumn colours not yet popped through the wilted foliage and the stick skeletons of summer flowers.

“This is the wall I’m repairing,” I said. “I’ve taken some of it apart to see inside and check it will last a few more centuries.”

“Your repair will last a hundred years?”

“More, I hope. This wall could be even older than the cottage.”

The stone of the cottage had been repaired and adjusted over the years, accommodating modern trends like inside bathrooms. Generations of our family moved through these rooms and left behind touches of themselves, furniture, nick-nacks, fingerprints in the paintwork, the lines of children’s heights inside the pantry door. What would Jodie and I leave behind? I gripped my mug hard to still the tremble in my hand. Why was it so complicated to be me and the mother of this fragile woman standing before me?

“I thought it had been here forever, part of the hillside, like you,” she said, looking at me. Her pupils were small as the setting sun was in her eyes. She looked older with suggestions of lines at her eyes and at the corners of her mouth. If I could, I’d wear them for her.

“Look at this stone,” I said, showing her a smooth oval. “This is the shape I need to match the one below.” She stared at me and looked the other way when I tried to return eye contact. One word out of place and she would get in that grungy car and disappear. It was easier to speak of walls than us. I swept my hand across my forehead, hoping she couldn’t see my nervousness. I added the stone to the wall, nudged it until it relaxed into place. Picking up a heavier one, I positioned it with a sharp clink into the wall.

“The real skill is in the foundations, the through stones and the smaller ones that support the wall; they keep it together,” I said as I looked back to her, “but of course I am only repairing it, the foundations were already in place.”

Her dress clung to her body like wet leaves to a wall, the red fabric a harsh wound in the mossy patio and rubble. The dress reminded me of the school skirt she adjusted every morning as she walked down Plumber’s Lane. The waistband rolled up to reveal her long, slim thighs. It seemed like another time, another life. I knew today was perhaps the only chance I would have to make this right between us. To start our relationship afresh. To say the word — sorry.

“This one looks as if it has always been there,” she said, reaching out to the larger one. Her scarlet fingernails remained poised above it. In the light I could see the varnish was chipped, worn and battle-scarred.

“Whoever made the wall may have chosen it too. You can see the lichen patches face this way.” Without thinking, I captured her reluctant finger and placed it on the orange crinkled circles. My hand was rough against her delicate skin. I left a tattoo of green nettle sap on her knuckle, and a searing pain deep inside my skin, my arms longing to hug her. She nodded and, with trembling fingers, she combed the dirt through her curls, revealing a line of foundation too dark for her complexion.

“If I move it to the right, hiding the lichen patch, it fits better. Sometimes a change makes the whole stronger.” I said.

“You should take photographs of the wall as you build it, so the next generation can get it exactly right,” she said.

I weighed a rounded stone in my hand, perceiving its balance, its shape. One of her high heels had sunk into the moss. The heels were bashed from wear, the steel tips rubbed shallow with her walk. She’d chewed off her lipstick, her lips chapping.

“The charm of these dry-stone walls is their beauty and durability. Enduring decade after decade, through rain or shine. When they tumble, it’s an opportunity to find another way to fit them together.”

Her eyes gazed beyond the house. A flicker of pain passed across her forehead, then she returned her eyes to me.

“These are perfect for coping stones. Tomorrow, I’ll stand them upright, pressed together, to support each other,” I said, pointing to the smooth rounded top slabs. “Can you stay for dinner tonight? I’ve got a casserole cooking, there’s plenty.”

Jodie looked up at the cottage, and a quick shiver ran through her. I realised she did not see our home as I did, my feet embedded in the floors, my heart held in the fireplaces. She flicked half of the mug of tea out onto the rhododendron, just as her gran used to. In a different life, I would have laughed and reminded her, and she would have smiled back at me, her cheeks dimpling.

My therapist’s voice piped up in my head, It’s not all about you, it’s about her. My stomach lurched. I was the one who would not move away, held onto the family traditions. I could have made it so much easier for her. A new start without the taunts she had about her father. She had a lot to forgive me for.

“I think it is time to light the fire. Would you like to come in and get warm?” I said.

“I’ll stay here for a bit longer.” She handed me the empty mug and scrabbled around in her bag, a sequin falling as she extricated a packet of cigarettes and a lighter. As dusk was falling, I could see the red of her cigarette end glowing against her skin, her frown as she pulled the smoke into her lungs.

Mum took the mugs, clunking them together. It’s little surprise that everything in this family is chipped and broken. Even the dry-stone walls were falling down. I admit the part she had repaired looked great, better than I ever remembered. In the garden, the air tasted fresh, and I looked at the burning tip of my cigarette. I’d been planning to quit. I even had the gum and the patches in my luggage. A plus sign on a pregnancy test is a great incentive. I took one last drag, then I tapped it out on a stone. It was only half-smoked, so I placed it back in the carton. Frugality rules. I may change my mind about quitting; it’s early days for the baby yet.

I could see Mum moving about in the kitchen, setting the fire. I hated that fire. It was my chore when I got back from school, while Mum was out working reception at the local garage. She was always working, always penny pinching. I came home to an empty house, miserable and dark. My fingers icy cold as I raked out the almost warm ashes. Everyone else had central heating and radiators, light rooms with wide windows, and the sun always shone in their gardens. This chimney was disobedient, and there was a real skill in coaxing it to draw properly. I’d been an expert by the time I was nine.

“What have you done!” she’d screamed at me in the police station.

“It’s all your fault, making me set a fire every day,” I yelled back, flashes of anger in my eyes as I scrunched them up in my misery. I dream of this moment in time and the different outcomes it could’ve had. Sometimes she hugs me and says everything will be okay. Sometimes she is Superwoman and takes down the school bully who made me do it. Sometimes I cry and say sorry, and time resets so the fire never happened.

Instead, she’d stood still. Looked at me with her cow eyes, tears streaming down her face.

“Jodie,” she’d said, her disappointment in the way her shoulders slumped, her eyes dark. I think she saw my father in that moment, stamped on my face, my actions. I wanted her to see me, Jodie. Me, her daughter, the agony I was in. Not my father’s daughter. Later I realised it was me who saw myself in his image, and all she did was try to shield me. I found out later she’d harangued the headteacher of the school about the bullying and the taunts many times. Even the parents were unhappy about me being in the same room as their precious children, as if my heritage would rub off on them.

I needed to ask questions; the ones I needed answers to before I asked to stay. I took another breath of the almost dark air around me, savouring its smell of stones, and lichen and ferns and home.

Jodie surrounded herself with an abundance of perfume to hide the thick smell of cigarettes. Inside the kitchen, her scent hung around the table. Midges get attracted to perfumes, so I had long ago ceased my daily spray of exotic scent. The old me was upstairs gathering dust in the crevices of glass bottles.

She watched me from across the kitchen table with half-closed eyes, her eyeshadow creased, mascara bleeding along her cheeks, blusher garish amongst the homeliness of the pine cupboards, the faded plastic tablecloth. Always slender and athletic, but after the young offender’s institute she’d become thinner still.

When she was young, she’d asked questions about her absent father. My reluctance to answer and my throwaway words when I did, slaked her thirst only for so long, then the deluge came. Back then I had no dams constructed to hold my emotions back, and although I satisfied her, my long-standing therapy began. I never thought she needed help. After all, she was born two months after her father was arrested, so she never experienced living with him or the trial we all went through, his victims and me. How I regret not talking to her and explaining everything, telling the truth.

The day the truth emerged stands out in my mind. The winter sunshine was a violent glare against the clear blue sky. Donald stopped only long enough in the hospital car park for me to ease my pregnant belly out of the car before he spun around and headed out. I was to make my own way back along the icy pavements.

When my pregnancy began to show he’d become distant, his anger subdued. I was tearfully grateful as my bruises faded. I’d put it down to him planning to be a father — a new tenderness towards me and our baby. But it was hard to let go of the doubt that festered inside me. One punch was never enough for Donald. A part of me knew he just didn’t want the ante-natal staff to see, and my health records knew the truth of the broken jaw, the broken wrist, the accidents I had with knives.

In the mornings after he’d been out for a night with his mates, I’d find the washing machine full of his damp clothes. But only his clothes and the odd towel, nothing else. It made me think about another woman — was she getting my punches, her skin flowering with bruises? Was he washing off her perfume? I never dreamed he was washing away blood.

In the ante-natal clinic, the warmth was stifling. The muttering of women in the waiting room, their expectation hovering over them as they knitted bootees. The smell of disinfectant made me sniff and as I rummaged in my jacket pocket for a tissue, I found a pretty, delicate watch. It smelled of cheap scent and deceit. I’d seen it before on the wrist of another woman in a newspaper photograph. Her name on a homemade poster of a last known sighting and begging for information.

I went through my appointment in a daze, nodding at the right moments and smiling at the amplified beat of my baby’s heart. If they’d checked for mine, they’d have found it’d stopped like the watch in my pocket.

At the bus stop, I waited in the cold, longing to get my swollen ankles up on the sofa. But I didn’t go home. I went to the police.

They thought he’d put the watch in the wrong pocket on our coatrack. He had a full set of trophies in his desk drawer at work. His killing kit in his car boot, the knives sharp, the rope whip thin. I am ashamed I didn’t notice before, didn’t connect the behaviour, or spot the pattern of his nights out. The guilt doesn’t creep up on me; it hits me in the solar plexus and makes me gasp for air. Therapy has lessened the frequency of the attacks but not my guilt.

As I was laying the kindling ready for the coal, the ash of previous fires embedded under my fingernails, I realised why she was here today. Not for me, her upcoming birthday, or her childhood home, but for news of him. My hands shook as I added the final coals. The matchstick blew out twice before I could hold the flame of the third to the paper. I’d promised not to bad-mouth him to her. Never confessed the bruises, the broken bones, the threats. She was too young then to understand why a man would kill.

The kitchen door slammed behind me. It was a common occurrence with this door, but her anger arrived with it, swarmed in and swirled around me. She stood stiff, her fists clenched at her side. The small flame from the match puffed out, leaving the kindling unblemished. I stood and held onto the mantlepiece; my fingers left dark dust prints. I didn’t want to turn to her, but I had to look her in the face.

“I want to know where he is,” she said. Her voice was soft as warm velvet, but her eyes were steel, her lips pursed.

“I don’t know. He’s out, given a new identity, for his safety.”

She sagged onto the kitchen chair, her toes pointing towards each other, the sequined bag thrown against the teapot. “When it all happened, why didn’t we get new identities?”

“They weren’t offered, and I didn’t ask. There was no need for us to hide, we’d not killed anyone.” I shrugged. The pain of that time, razor sharp still, a line of blood on a knife edge, a small drop ready to fall. My life with him became a dream reality I entered only when asleep. At the time it was the reporters I avoided, they hounded me. I was a target for the headlines; money offered for my story. How could I do that? It was the women he killed — this was their story, not mine. That Jodie would be bullied by the other kids at school because of him did not occur to me. I thought we were safe here in our family home, holding onto our roots.

I put the kettle back on, my throat was drying up, I’d not talked this much for a long time.

“What did Grandma have to say about it?” Jodie asked.

“She was worried if he was acquitted, he’d come looking for me — for us.” I poured more tea. “When he was found guilty, we retreated into our lives here. We thought we were safe.”

“I suppose it was a different time,” Jodie said. “If we’d been offered a fresh start, would you have left this cottage, this cave of our ancestors?” She waved her hand at the beams, at the fireplace. “There would have been no need to worry about him finding us then.”

Mum sank into the ancient settle next to the fireplace, the wood darkened by decades. The cushions made by Grandma, the crochet blanket by some elderly aunt.

“I would have done anything for you. Gone anywhere with you.” Mum said. “But I had no money and Grandma offered us a place here. And here we stayed. I was very pregnant, and I needed your Grandma.”

I walked around the table and took the box of matches from Mum’s hand and crouched down at the fire. Within a few minutes I had the flames established, holding a sheet of newspaper over the opening. The paper sucked in as the draught established. The fire eagerly licked the paper; coals steamed sooty smoke slipping up past the stones of the fireplace. I watched it for a few more seconds, collecting my thoughts.

“Not lost my touch,” I said and laughed. Mum laughed too. It sounded genuine, but I steadied myself; my laugh could become manic with the drop of a match.

“He knows where we are, Mum.” When I said this, I watched her face pale, her mouth quivered.

“There is an injunction against him. He’s never set foot in this house,” she said and closed her eyes. I wonder if she too had nightmares. His face didn’t haunt me — after all, I’d only seen him in photographs. Did Mum see him, and did it frighten her?

“How can you be so sure he won’t come here?” I asked.

Jodie’s face was earnest. In it I saw Donald’s eyes, the way he angled his chin. I thought when she didn’t live with him, never saw him, he would be missing from her mannerisms, but he was there deep within her genetic make-up. I looked again at her face. Maybe I imagined the anger. Had I always done so? Was the ire I perceived just a frightened girl trying to make sense of her heritage? Now, worry lines etched her forehead, increasing the wrinkles, betraying a Jodie much older than she should be.

“I can’t promise anything about his behaviour. But I don’t believe he will come here.” I said, “I’m sure he doesn’t care for us. Never thinks about us. I don’t think he ever did.” I couldn’t tell her I still had nightmares about him; the knife cutting into my flesh was so real, I always expected the bed to be covered in blood when I woke.

She sighed and sat beside me on the settle. I reached out and held her hand, ignoring the therapist’s advice.

“I’m sorry, love.” I said. She sobbed and raised her arms like a toddler needing a hug. I wrapped my arms around her and held her close. “I should have done better — went somewhere we were not known. I wanted home comforts and I didn’t think of your future here in a small village. To have omitted to explain to you as much as I did was wrong.” I said and she nodded against my shoulder.

“I wanted him to be a shadow figure in your life, not a maligned ghost who haunted you. My nightmares are mine to endure, I didn’t want to give them to you.”

The light faded to deep darkness; the stars were visible from the window as we huddled together and the flames of the fire subdued.

She whispered, “Sorry, Mum.” She shook with sobs, and my tears dripped onto her jacket. We held each other for a long time; the fire warming us. Eventually I let her go, but I continued to hold her hand. I didn’t want to lose this Jodie, this new version.

“Can I stay for dinner?” Her voice was small, contained. “Maybe I could help you with that wall. If you teach me what you’ve learned on your dry-stone walling course?”

“Of course, love, stay as long as you want to.” I held my breath, willing her to stay forever. “The wall could take a long time.”

“Do you still have a pair of my slippers? My feet are cold. I’d forgotten how icy this stone floor is.”

“I have a pair of mine you can wear. It won’t be long before the stones are warm again, now that the fire is lit.”

Author: Joyce Bingham is a Scottish writer, living the North-West of England, whose work has appeared in publications such as Flash Frog, WestWord, Molotov Cocktail, Bending Genres, and Ghost Parachute. When she’s not writing, she puts her green fingers to use as a plant whisperer and Venus fly trap wrangler.

