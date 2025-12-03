WestWord

Steph P's avatar
Steph P
9h

What a wonderful story, Joyce. I love the two person perspective and of course, the rebuilding of their relationship like rebuilding the wall. I can absolutely imagine that out of the way cottage. I like the way you've used the fire and the things in the cottage to add to the layering of the relationship. Love it.

© 2025 Amanda Saint
