2026 WestWord Prize Shortlist
The finalists are...
We are delighted to reveal the finalists in the 2026 WestWord Prize and all seven wonderful stories will be published in the prize anthology edition so you’ll get to read them soon.
They are now with our judge, Kathryn Aldridge-Morris, to make the final decision of who gets the top three spots.
Good luck everyone!
Shortlist
Appeal
Fate of a Rocking Chair
Forelsket
Love is a Burning Thing
The Last Screening
The Slaking of Sorrow
The Shape of Something Missing
And don’t forget to send your work for the July edition of WestWord. The deadline for submissions is 31st May on the theme of COMPASS. Accepting short stories up to 3,000 words, flash fictions up to 1,000 words, and micro fictions up to 350 words. Submission fee: £5. Submit here.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted 🥳