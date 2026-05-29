We are delighted to reveal the finalists in the 2026 WestWord Prize and all seven wonderful stories will be published in the prize anthology edition so you’ll get to read them soon.

They are now with our judge, Kathryn Aldridge-Morris, to make the final decision of who gets the top three spots.

Good luck everyone!

Shortlist

Appeal

Fate of a Rocking Chair

Forelsket

Love is a Burning Thing

The Last Screening

The Slaking of Sorrow

The Shape of Something Missing

And don’t forget to send your work for the July edition of WestWord. The deadline for submissions is 31st May on the theme of COMPASS. Accepting short stories up to 3,000 words, flash fictions up to 1,000 words, and micro fictions up to 350 words. Submission fee: £5. Submit here.

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