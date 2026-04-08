Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash

Well done again to all who made the longlist for this year’s First Chapter Competition. We’re read them all again and again and have our shortlist that our judge Louise Buckley will be reading and choosing the winners from.

Congratulations to the writers of the following novels and good luck for the final round!

Shortlisted Novels

Aliens All

In the Forest of the Monkey Puzzle Trees

Last Human Artists

Murder Under Wraps

Of Fire and Flesh

The Art of Deception

The Death and Life of Amelia Borgiotti

The Girl That Shouldn’t Exist

The Other Side of Glass

Windfall

We’ll be back with the results as soon as we can.