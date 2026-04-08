2026 First Chapter Comp Shortlist
The finalists this year are...
Well done again to all who made the longlist for this year’s First Chapter Competition. We’re read them all again and again and have our shortlist that our judge Louise Buckley will be reading and choosing the winners from.
Congratulations to the writers of the following novels and good luck for the final round!
Shortlisted Novels
Aliens All
In the Forest of the Monkey Puzzle Trees
Last Human Artists
Murder Under Wraps
Of Fire and Flesh
The Art of Deception
The Death and Life of Amelia Borgiotti
The Girl That Shouldn’t Exist
The Other Side of Glass
Windfall
We’ll be back with the results as soon as we can.